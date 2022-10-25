Archer-Daniels-Midland Non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.45, revenue of $24.68B beats by $2.47B
- Archer-Daniels-Midland press release (NYSE:ADM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.45.
- Revenue of $24.68B (+21.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.47B.
- Trailing four-quarter average adjusted ROIC of 13%.
- CEO comment: “Today’s ADM is a resilient company, with a broad global footprint and an array of innovative capabilities that are driving performance for customers, consumers and shareholders. And with strong cash flows, we’re advancing productivity initiatives to enhance cost efficiencies and returns; driving innovation efforts to build new capabilities and growth engines across all of our businesses; and continuing to return capital to our shareholders. We’re well positioned to end 2022 strong, and carry that momentum into 2023.”
