Sherwin Williams Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 beats by $0.26, revenue of $6.05B beats by $270M
Oct. 25, 2022 7:04 AM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams press release (NYSE:SHW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $6.05B (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $270M.
- Net sales from stores in U.S. and Canada open more than twelve calendar months increased 20.7% in the quarter
- Shares +1% PM.
Q4 Guidance: Revenue of up high single to low double digit vs. 10.17% consensusFY22 Guidance: Revenue of up low double digit from prior outlook of up high-single to low-double digit % vs. 9.74% consensus
- Re-affirms Non-GAAP EPS of of $8.50 to $8.80 per share vs consensus of $8.59
