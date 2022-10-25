Pentair Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.06B beats by $20M
Oct. 25, 2022 7:05 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pentair press release (NYSE:PNR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.06B (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- The company updates its full year 2022 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $3.01 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.65 vs. consensus of $3.68.
- The company updates full year 2022 sales guidance to be up approximately 9% on a reported basis vs. consensus growth of 10.6%.
- Q4 outlook: Adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.79 vs. consensus of $0.88; sales to be approximately flat Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 6.8%.
