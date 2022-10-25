Coca-Cola tracks higher after smashing organic sales expectations

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported blasted past estimates with its Q3 earnings report on 11% revenue growth, which included 12% growth in price/mix and 4% growth in concentrate sales.

Organic sales were up 16% during the quarter vs. +9.8% consensus, led by a 20% jump in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region and 18% pop in Latin America. Organic sales were up 14% in North America.

Unit case volume grew 4% during the quarter, with broad-based growth across all operating segments. Of note, volume performance was driven by strength in away-from-home channels and ongoing investments in the marketplace. Developed markets grew mid single digits, while developing and emerging markets grew low single digits. Growth in developed markets was led by Western Europe, Mexico and the United States, while growth in developing and emerging markets was led by India, China and Brazil.

Operating margin was 29.5% of sales vs. 30.0% last year. Comparable operating margin compressed for the beverage giant as strong topline growth was more than offset by the impact of the BodyArmor acquisition, higher operating costs, an increase in marketing investments versus the prior year, and currency headwinds.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola (KO) expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%.

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) gained 2.38% premarket to $59.000 following the Q3 earnings report.

