Biogen Non-GAAP EPS of $4.77 beats by $0.66, revenue of $2.51B beats by $40M, raises FY22 outlook

Oct. 25, 2022 7:06 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Biogen press release (NASDAQ:BIIB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.77 beats by $0.66.
  • Revenue of $2.51B (-9.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Multiple sclerosis revenue, including royalties on sales of OCREVUS, of $1,621 million decreased 11% versus the prior year at actual currency and 9% at constant currency.
  • SPINRAZA revenue of $431 million decreased 3% versus the prior year at actual currency and increased 2% at constant currency.
  • Biosimilars revenue of $188 million decreased 7% versus the prior year at actual currency and 4% at constant currency.
  • RITUXAN/GAZYVA profits attributable to Biogen were $136 million, a decrease of 10% versus the prior year.
  • FY22 Outlook: Revenue of $10B-$10.15B from prior outlook of $9.9B-$10.1B vs. consensus of $10B.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $16.50-$17.15 from prior outlook of $15.25-$16.75 vs. consensus of $16.51.
  • The increase in full year 2022 revenue and Non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance is driven primarily by betterthan-expected topline performance and continued cost management.
  • This guidance assumes continued declines in RITUXAN revenue due to biosimilar competition, as well as continued erosion of TECFIDERA revenue due to generic entry.
  • Non-GAAP R&D expense is expected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion, unchanged from prior guidance.
  • Non-GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be between $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion, unchanged from prior guidance. The
  • Non-GAAP tax rate for 2022 is expected to be between 15.5% and 16.5%, unchanged from prior guidance.

