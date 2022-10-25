Shutterstock Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.11, revenue of $204.1M misses by $9.37M

Oct. 25, 2022 7:08 AM ETShutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Shutterstock press release (NYSE:SSTK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $204.1M (+5.0% Y/Y) misses by $9.37M.
  • Subscribers increased to 607,000 and subscriber revenue increased to $87.7M.
  • Average revenue per customer decreased to $329.
  • Paid downloads decreased 3% to 42.8M.
  • Revenue per download increased 5% to $4.43.
  • Image collection expanded 9% to over 424M images.
  • Footage collection expanded 17% to over 27M clips, excluding Pond5 footage clips.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of $815M vs. consensus of $839.81M; Adjusted EBITDA of between $214M to $217M; Adjusted net income per diluted share of between $3.75 to $3.80 vs. consensus of $3.28.

