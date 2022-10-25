Inflows into single stocks are at historic highs, with BofA clients being net buyers of stocks for the third-straight week, strategists said Tuesday.

Hedge funds were the main buyers, while retail investors bought for the fourth-straight week, but institutional clients sold, Jill Carey Hall and Savita Subramanian wrote in a note.

"Over the last three weeks, inflows into single stocks (as a % of S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) mkt. cap) were in the 99th percentile of history since '08 and two standard deviations above average, and still in the 92nd percentile excluding corp. client buybacks," they said.

"Prior times 3-wk. single stock flows as a % of mkt. cap were this extreme were followed by above-avg S&P 500 returns over the subsequent 1/3/6/12 months (i.e. wasn’t a contrary indicator)," Hall and Subramanian added. "But as a caveat, most prior instances of extreme (+2 st. dev.) inflows following the Global Financial Crisis typically were preceded by extreme (-1 st. dev.) outflows in the several months prior - not the case this time. Cumulative $ inflows YTD have also been the most positive in our data history."

Seven of 11 S&P sectors saw inflows, with Info Tech (XLK) in the lead. The sector has seen five-straight weeks of inflows. Healthcare (XLV) and Communication Services (XLC) also saw healthy inflows. Energy (XLE) and Financials (XLF) had the biggest outflows.

Looking at the four-week rolling average flows to Consumer Discretionary (XLY) turned negative for the first time since April.

We "see continued risk to the sector amid margin risks and weak commentary so far this earnings season," they said.

