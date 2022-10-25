Ideanomics forms three-year partnership with Google Cloud
Oct. 25, 2022 7:18 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has formed a three-year partnership with Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL) to host its technology platform on Google Cloud's infrastructure.
- In addition, the EV company has established in-house digital and data technology capabilities. Ideanomics Digital will provide a cost-efficient, standardized process to develop and deploy advanced digital solutions across the enterprise, as well as provide a new revenue stream.
- The digital team is already collaborating with Ideanomics Energy to develop its energy cloud platform. Built on Google Cloud, the platform will leverage Google Cloud's advanced AI functionality to collect and analyze telematics from all Ideanomics (IDEX) products as well as third-party EVs and charging infrastructure.
- IDEX shares are up ~15% premarket
