Ideanomics forms three-year partnership with Google Cloud

Oct. 25, 2022 7:18 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has formed a three-year partnership with Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL) to host its technology platform on Google Cloud's infrastructure.
  • In addition, the EV company has established in-house digital and data technology capabilities. Ideanomics Digital will provide a cost-efficient, standardized process to develop and deploy advanced digital solutions across the enterprise, as well as provide a new revenue stream.
  • The digital team is already collaborating with Ideanomics Energy to develop its energy cloud platform. Built on Google Cloud, the platform will leverage Google Cloud's advanced AI functionality to collect and analyze telematics from all Ideanomics (IDEX) products as well as third-party EVs and charging infrastructure.
  • IDEX shares are up ~15% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.