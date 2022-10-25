Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Q3 earnings per share declined from both the prior quarter and from a year ago as the credit card company bolstered its reserves for bad debt. Loan growth climbed from Q2's level, while delinquency rate crept up.

"Purchase volume growth continued to reflect robust and broad-based demand across the many industries and spend categories that we serve," said CFO Brian Wenzel. "This momentum, combined with some payment rate moderation, contributed to accelerated loan growth."

Purchase volume of $44.6B declined from $47.2B in Q2 and increased from $41.9B in Q3 2021.

Q3 EPS of $1.47, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.38, dropped from $1.60 in the prior quarter and from $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. Net earnings of $703M fell from $804M in Q2 and from $1.14B in Q3 2021.

Q3 provision for credit losses of $929M included a reserve build of $294M, increased from $724M in Q2 and from $25M, which included a $407M reserve release, in Q3 2021.

Net charge-offs, as a percentage of average loan receivables including held for sale, increased to 3.00% from 2.73% in Q2 and from 2.18% a year ago. 30+ days past due delinquency rate rose to 3.28% from 2.74% in Q2 and from 2.42% a year ago.

Synchrony Financial's (SYF) Q3 net interest income of $3.93B increased from $3.80B in the prior quarter and from $3.66B in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 15.52% in Q3, down from 15.60% in Q2 and up from 15.45% in Q3 2021.

Loan receivables were $86.0B at Sept. 30, 2022, up from $82.7B at June 30.

Q3 total other expense of $1.06B slipped from $1.08B in Q2 and rose from $961M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Synchrony Financial (SYF) GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.91B beats by $110M