Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) delivered a healthy Q3 earnings beat on Tuesday, citing encouraging trends in global demand alongside its "unmatched supply chain management" as drivers of solid results.

Adjusted EPS for the third quarter came in at $1.86, which was $0.45 above estimates. Meanwhile, a 21.3% jump in revenue from the prior year quarter to $24.68B easily beat expectations, coming in $2.47B above the Wall Street consensus. Both Ag Services and Carbohydrate Solutions results were cited as “significantly higher than the third quarter of 2021.” Improving margins in global ocean freight, durable global demand for meal and oil, and strong ethanol margins due to lower domestic demand and elevated corn costs were among contributing factors to the performance.

“I’m proud of our team for delivering yet another quarter of strong results by supporting the global food system and providing needed nutrition to billions,” CEO Juan Luciano said. “Global demand remains robust, and our adjusted EPS of $1.86 is a reflection of our team’s expertise in managing dynamic market conditions, as well as the unique benefits of our integrated global value chain and our product portfolio.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) rose 1.92% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

While specific targets into the year-end were not provided by management, Luciano voiced optimism on demand trends into 2023.

“We’re well positioned to end 2022 strong, and carry that momentum into 2023,” he concluded.

