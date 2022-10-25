Cardiol to abandon COVID study of cannabis drug to focus on heart diseases trials

Oct. 25, 2022

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) said it will discontinue its LANCER trial of CardiolRx for COVID-19 and will prioritize its phase 2 programs of CardiolRx for two heart diseases.

CardiolRx is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation.

The LANCER study was evaluating the cardioprotective properties of CardiolRx in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Cardiol added that the trial will be discontinued due to continuous decline in the number of eligible patients, and a lower than expected event rate in the study.

The company noted that the factors include increase in vaccine-induced or natural immunity in the general population; predominant circulating variants causing milder disease; and an increase in the regulatory approval and usage of therapies for successfully treating mild-to-moderate disease in patients who previously would have progressed to require hospitalization.

Cardiol is advancing its phase 2 trial called ARCHER to evaluate CardiolRx in acute myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium).

In addition, the company is undertaking a Phase 2 pilot study in recurrent pericarditis — swelling of the saclike tissue surrounding the heart (pericardium).

Cardiol noted that its cash runway now extends into 2026.

