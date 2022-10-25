Gritstone bio to sell 6.6M shares for gross proceeds of ~$45M
Oct. 25, 2022 7:30 AM ETGritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clinical-stage biotechnology company Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) will sell 6.6M shares, through private investment in public equity financing, at $2.26 per share.
- The securities purchase agreement that the company has executed to sell also involves 13.3M pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 13.3M shares at $2.26 per pre-funded warrant.
- The aggregate gross proceeds to be raised from the private placement will be ~$45M, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.
- Each pre-funded warrant carries an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.
- The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 27.
- Net proceeds from the private placement are intended to be used to fund the ongoing clinical development of oncology and infectious disease programs and for general corporate purposes.
- GRTS shares were trading +6.19% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
Comments (1)