Gritstone bio to sell 6.6M shares for gross proceeds of ~$45M

  • Clinical-stage biotechnology company Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) will sell 6.6M shares, through private investment in public equity financing, at $2.26 per share.
  • The securities purchase agreement that the company has executed to sell also involves 13.3M pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 13.3M shares at $2.26 per pre-funded warrant.
  • The aggregate gross proceeds to be raised from the private placement will be ~$45M, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.
  • Each pre-funded warrant carries an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.
  • The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 27.
  • Net proceeds from the private placement are intended to be used to fund the ongoing clinical development of oncology and infectious disease programs and for general corporate purposes.
  • GRTS shares were trading +6.19% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

