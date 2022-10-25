Tritium DCFC, DC-America partner to offer EV charging solution
Oct. 25, 2022 7:41 AM ETTritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares gained 2% premarket on Tuesday after the firm announced a partnership with EV supply equipment manufacturer DC-America to provide scalable EV charging solution.
- DC-America is now offering its charging station infrastructure equipped with Tritium’s (DCFC) 150kW DC fast charger, the PKM150.
- DC-America's system and Tritium's chargers are anticipated to comply with the U.S. Federal Highway Administration's proposed Buy America requirements following the opening of Tritium's global manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee in August.
- The combined solution is expected to qualify for all 52 state and territory NEVI programs, which are funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
