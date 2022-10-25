Xos announces extended warranty offering in partnership with NTP

Oct. 25, 2022 7:44 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) introduced an extended service contract offering in partnership with National Truck Protection, NTP.
  • Xos will offer extended warranties of up to eight years or 200,000 miles on its 100% battery-electric stepvan through NTP.
  • "We are pleased to offer an extended service contract for Xos customers in partnership with NTP, who has been a leader in the industry for nearly 40 years. The extended service contract can help decrease total cost of ownership of our stepvan and create an overall enhanced ownership experience," said Andy Curtin, Service Director at Xos.

