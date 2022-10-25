Deutsche Bank kept a cautious stance on Renault SA (OTCPK:RNSDF) after the European automaker issued an optimistic outlook and unchanged guidance.

Analyst Tim Rokossa said that similar to prior quarters, pricing remains very supportive of the bottom line for Renault.

Volume was also noted to be a main driver, but the company increased its inventory by 20% y/y expecting strong demand in Q4 based off of unchanged strong order and pricing momentum. Rokussa also pointed out that the new Megane and Austral models had a positive impact on mix.

"Compared to other European OEMs, Renault did not gain by a strong FX tailwind due to its exposure in Turkey and the absence of USD businesses. The company left its guidance unchanged due to higher expected costs in H2. We believe the market focus is in any case on the CMD in Nov. We are looking forward to comments on medium-term guidance alongside more color on the Nissan stake and the company split."

Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on Renault largely due to overly strong reliance on the European mass market and pricing tailwinds which it expects to fade next year. The firm set a price target of €35.

