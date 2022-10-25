Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) raised its quarterly dividend 12% as the business development company expects core earnings to continue to benefit from higher interest rates while its portfolio remains stable. The company's stock has risen 1.2% in Tuesday premarket trading.

Q3 core EPS of $0.50, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.49, rose from $0.46 in Q2 and from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

Separately, the BDC named Kort Schnabel co-president. At the same time, Michael Smith has stepped down as co-president and was appointed to the company's board. Mitchell Goldstein will continue in his role as co-president. Schnabel is a founding member of the Ares U.S. direct lending strategy in 2004 and has been with the firm since 2001.

Net investment income of $288M, or $0.57 per share, climbed from $257M, or $0.52 per share, in the prior quarter, and from $184M, or $0.40 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net unrealized losses of $184M, or $0.36 per share, in the most recent quarter brought Q3 2022 GAAP net income to $104M, or $0.21, per share.

Portfolio investments at fair value were $21.3B at Sept. 30, 2022 vs. $21.2B at June 30. Net assets per share of $18.56 at the end of Q3 declined from $18.81 at the end of Q2.

Debt/equity ratio at 1.27x was unchanged from Q2.

Q3 gross commitments of $2.24B compares with $3.11B in Q2 and $3.11B in Q3 2021; exit commitments were $2.00B vs. $1.09B in Q2 and $2.26B in Q3 2021.

From Oct. 1 to 20, 2022, Ares Capital (ARCC) has made new investment commitments of ~$1.1B, of which $1.0B were funded. During the same time, the company exited ~$418M of investment commitments, including $6M of loans sold to Ivy Hill Management and certain vehicles managed by IHAM.

As of Oct. 20, 2022, the company had an investment backlog of ~$605M and pipeline of $0, it said.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

