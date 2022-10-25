Ares Capital Q3 earnings gain in rising interest rates; boosts dividend

Oct. 25, 2022 7:46 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Computer key - 3rd quarter

jurgenfr

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) raised its quarterly dividend 12% as the business development company expects core earnings to continue to benefit from higher interest rates while its portfolio remains stable. The company's stock has risen 1.2% in Tuesday premarket trading.

Q3 core EPS of $0.50, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.49, rose from $0.46 in Q2 and from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

Separately, the BDC named Kort Schnabel co-president. At the same time, Michael Smith has stepped down as co-president and was appointed to the company's board. Mitchell Goldstein will continue in his role as co-president. Schnabel is a founding member of the Ares U.S. direct lending strategy in 2004 and has been with the firm since 2001.

Net investment income of $288M, or $0.57 per share, climbed from $257M, or $0.52 per share, in the prior quarter, and from $184M, or $0.40 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net unrealized losses of $184M, or $0.36 per share, in the most recent quarter brought Q3 2022 GAAP net income to $104M, or $0.21, per share.

Portfolio investments at fair value were $21.3B at Sept. 30, 2022 vs. $21.2B at June 30. Net assets per share of $18.56 at the end of Q3 declined from $18.81 at the end of Q2.

Debt/equity ratio at 1.27x was unchanged from Q2.

Ares (ARCC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.48 per share from $0.43.

Q3 gross commitments of $2.24B compares with $3.11B in Q2 and $3.11B in Q3 2021; exit commitments were $2.00B vs. $1.09B in Q2 and $2.26B in Q3 2021.

From Oct. 1 to 20, 2022, Ares Capital (ARCC) has made new investment commitments of ~$1.1B, of which $1.0B were funded. During the same time, the company exited ~$418M of investment commitments, including $6M of loans sold to Ivy Hill Management and certain vehicles managed by IHAM.

As of Oct. 20, 2022, the company had an investment backlog of ~$605M and pipeline of $0, it said.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Ares Capital (ARCC) non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.01, total investment income of $537M beats by $22.59M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.