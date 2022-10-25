Inter Parfums Q3 revenue up 7% Y/Y
- Inter Parfums' (NASDAQ:IPAR) Q3 revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $280M from $263M.
- For the nine months ended Sep. 30, revenue came in at $776M, up from the year-ago $669M.
- "Our newer brands, Ferragamo, Donna Karan and DKNY, accounted for 41% of the gains while organic growth from established brands, including GUESS?, Oscar de la Renta, Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) made up much of the balance," CEO Jean Madar said.
- "Guidance assumes that the average dollar/euro exchange rate remains at current levels, and there is no significant resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic," CFO Michel Atwood said.
- The company is set to issue its Q3 results on or about Nov. 9, and the initial 2023 guidance on Nov. 21.
