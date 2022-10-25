Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +2.1% pre-market Tuesday after reporting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings, wrapping up an outstanding earnings season for the top oilfield services providers on strong demand for drilling services.

Q3 net income surged to $544M, or $0.60/share, from $109M, or $0.26/share, in the year-earlier period while revenues jumped 39% Y/Y to $5.36B from $3.86B.

Q3 sales by segment: Completion and Production +47% Y/Y to $3.136B, Drilling and Evaluation +20% to $2.221B.

Q3 sales by geographic region: North America +63% Y/Y to 2.635B, Middle East/Asia +31% to 1.242B, Latin America +35% to $841M, Europe/Africa/CIS declined 5% to $639M.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 16% rose 393 basis points from the year-earlier figure.

Halliburton (HAL) said results across segments were hurt by the wind-down and sale of its Russia business to its local management team; for the nine months ended September 30, the company recorded $366M in charges and impairments, largely due to the sale of its Russia assets and the impairment of assets in Ukraine.

"In North America, I see continued revenue growth; the inbounds for calendar slots are stronger than I have ever seen at this point in the year," Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller said.

Halliburton's (HAL) stock price return shows a 44% YTD gain and a 32% increase during the past year.