General Electric rose 4.5% in premarketing trading after the industrial conglomerate reported Q3 revenue that was better than Wall Street's estimates. The company also described plans to cut expenses in its renewable-energy unit, whose losses partly counteracted gains in its aerospace business.

Revenue rose 2.8% from a year earlier to $19.1 billion, beating the consensus estimate by $330 million. The company maintained its prior outlook for organic revenue.

Adjusted EPS of $0.35 missed estimates by $0.14. GE cut its forecast for 2022 adjusted EPS to a range of $2.40 and $2.80 from $2.80 to $3.50 that had been expected at the beginning of the year. The company in July had signaled that results were more likely to be at the low end of the initial range.

"We are building broad-based momentum with solid revenue and free cash flow results, as well as services growth in all businesses," Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace, said in prepared remarks on Tuesday.

The conglomerate maintained its guidance for revenue growth for the year, but said free cash flow would be at the low end of a prior forecast. GE already had cut guidance from early in the year. Investors look at GE's free cash flow to determine how much money its businesses make.

Management last month indicated that its Q3 cash flow would be in line with or slightly better than Q2’s amid ongoing supply-chain bottlenecks.

Restructuring Programs

GE announced a corporate restructuring plan to save $450 million a year. It also said it was restructuring its Vernova power business to save another $500 million a year, mostly in renewable-energy operations.

GE estimated Vernova will lose about $2 billion this year, partly because of inflation, reduced demand and higher warranty pressure. The energy business makes turbines for power plants and wind turbines.

The company said restructuring charges would total $1.3 billion. The announcement didn't include an estimate of possible job cuts.

Earlier this month, GE said it was looking for new office space in Boston amid a plan to close several locations and sell its storied Crotonville management academy.

Segment Results

GE's aerospace business that makes and maintains jet engines boosted revenue by 24% from a year earlier. Revenue rose 6% in its healthcare business that sells medical equipment. Those gains were partly offset by a 15% drop in revenue for its renewables segment and 12% for the power business.

GE said it hiked prices in its aerospace unit faster than its costs rose, while describing pricing in its healthcare business as solid. Its renewable energy unit also improved its prices to partly offset lower volume and other difficulties.

GE is undergoing a longer-term plan to split itself into three businesses. GE Healthcare is expected to be spun out into a separate, publicly traded company early next year.