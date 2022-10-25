PACCAR GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.24, revenue of $6.69B beats by $40M
Oct. 25, 2022 8:03 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PACCAR press release (NASDAQ:PCAR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $6.69B (+41.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Global truck deliveries of 44,400 units.
- “Strong industry truck utilization and increased freight tonnage is good for truck demand,” said Mike Dozier, PACCAR senior vice president. Customers are replacing older vehicles with the new fuel-efficient Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. U.S. and Canada Class 8 truck industry retail sales are estimated to be in a range of 265,000-285,000 vehicles in 2022. Class 8 truck industry retail sales for 2023 are estimated to increase to a range of 260,000-300,000 vehicles."
- "European truck industry registrations in the above 16-tonne segment are estimated to be in the range of 275,000-295,000 units this year. The market in 2023 is expected to be in a range of 260,000-300,000 trucks."
Comments (1)