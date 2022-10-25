PACCAR GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.24, revenue of $6.69B beats by $40M

Oct. 25, 2022 8:03 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PACCAR press release (NASDAQ:PCAR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $6.69B (+41.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Global truck deliveries of 44,400 units.
  • “Strong industry truck utilization and increased freight tonnage is good for truck demand,” said Mike Dozier, PACCAR senior vice president. Customers are replacing older vehicles with the new fuel-efficient Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. U.S. and Canada Class 8 truck industry retail sales are estimated to be in a range of 265,000-285,000 vehicles in 2022. Class 8 truck industry retail sales for 2023 are estimated to increase to a range of 260,000-300,000 vehicles."
  • "European truck industry registrations in the above 16-tonne segment are estimated to be in the range of 275,000-295,000 units this year. The market in 2023 is expected to be in a range of 260,000-300,000 trucks."

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.