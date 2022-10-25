Kinaxis expands in Asia with new system integrator and reseller partnerships

Oct. 25, 2022 Kinaxis Inc. (KXSCF), KXS:CA
  • Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) to support its growing customer base welcomes 12 new system integrators and value added resellers across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.
  • These new partners range from large, international firms to regionally focused consultancies, each bringing deep supply chain expertise to help customers mature and digitally transform their supply chains.
  • The Kinaxis VAR program is a global network and community of Kinaxis partners that is focused on helping joint customers execute their supply chain strategy while having the ability to work start-to-finish with a trusted partner in their geographic region.

