Kinaxis expands in Asia with new system integrator and reseller partnerships
Oct. 25, 2022 8:06 AM ETKinaxis Inc. (KXSCF), KXS:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) to support its growing customer base welcomes 12 new system integrators and value added resellers across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.
- These new partners range from large, international firms to regionally focused consultancies, each bringing deep supply chain expertise to help customers mature and digitally transform their supply chains.
- The Kinaxis VAR program is a global network and community of Kinaxis partners that is focused on helping joint customers execute their supply chain strategy while having the ability to work start-to-finish with a trusted partner in their geographic region.
