LiveOne expects to report FQ2 revenue in excess of $23M

Oct. 25, 2022 8:06 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Cheering crowd with hands in air at music festival

nd3000/iStock via Getty Images

  • Entertainment and technology platform LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) expects to report FQ2 revenue in excess of $23M (vs. consensus of $26.99M), adjusted EBITDA of ~$4M and current assets of ~$25M.
  • The company's audio division is expected to post revenue of $21M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$6M for the quarter ended Sep. 30.
  • The number of paid members increased to 1.75M, up by ~154,000 as compared to Jun. 30. Total members, both paid and free ad-supported, were 2.55M.
  • LiveOne said it is raising its FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $8.5M and $11.5M, largely because of the operating performance of the company's audio division.
