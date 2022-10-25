LiveOne expects to report FQ2 revenue in excess of $23M
Oct. 25, 2022 8:06 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Entertainment and technology platform LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) expects to report FQ2 revenue in excess of $23M (vs. consensus of $26.99M), adjusted EBITDA of ~$4M and current assets of ~$25M.
- The company's audio division is expected to post revenue of $21M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$6M for the quarter ended Sep. 30.
- The number of paid members increased to 1.75M, up by ~154,000 as compared to Jun. 30. Total members, both paid and free ad-supported, were 2.55M.
- LiveOne said it is raising its FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $8.5M and $11.5M, largely because of the operating performance of the company's audio division.
- Source: Press Release
Comments