Simmons First National GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04, revenue of $236.6M misses by $10.09M
Oct. 25, 2022 8:07 AM ETSimmons First National Corporation (SFNC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Simmons First National press release (NASDAQ:SFNC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $236.6M (+595.1% Y/Y) misses by $10.09M.
- Noninterest expense decreased 11%. Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense (1) decreased 1%
- Positive operating leverage drives 13% increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue and 308 bp improvement in efficiency ratio
- Solid balance sheet growth led by a 3% increase in total loans while total deposits increased 1%
- $45 million of common stock repurchased during the 3Q22
