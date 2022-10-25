Independent Bank GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.21, revenue of $56.76M beats by $17.68M
Oct. 25, 2022 8:12 AM ETIndependent Bank Corporation (IBCP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Independent Bank press release (NASDAQ:IBCP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $56.76M (+5464.7% Y/Y) beats by $17.68M.
- Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 8.4% and 11.0%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2021;
- Net growth in portfolio loans of $151.0 million (or 18.4% annualized);
- Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.40% and 20.48%, respectively;
- An increase in net interest income of 18.0% over the third quarter of 2021; and
- The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on August 16, 2022.
