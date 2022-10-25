Ford and Hyundai look to Indonesia for nickel supply

Oct. 25, 2022 8:12 AM ETFord Motor Company (F), HYMLFGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) are in advanced discussions with Indonesian officials about establishing operations related to electric vehicles in the nation, according to Reuters.

Earlier in the year, Ford (F) inked a non-binding memorandum of cooperation to build a nickel plant in Indonesia with partners Vale Indonesia and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.

Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the nation has raw materials for EV battery technologies to help support the U.S. auto industry.

For its part, General Motors Company (GM) disclosed earlier in October its plan to secure nickel and cobalt to use in electric vehicles. The automaker announced it will invest up to $69M and take a stake in Queensland Pacific Metals to help secure the crucial metals. Importantly, GM said the investment will help support electric vehicle eligibility for EV incentives under the new U.S. tax credit rules.

