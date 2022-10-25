Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF) on Tuesday announced an agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) under which the Canadian Licensed Producer will acquire the Multi-State Operator in an attempt to speed up its entry into the U.S. cannabis market.

Canopy (CGC) shares added ~6% pre-market in reaction to the deal, which will also involve CGC's newly created U.S.-based holding company, Canopy USA, LLC.

Per the terms, subject to shareholder approval, Canopy USA will acquire each outstanding Class D subordinate voting share of Acreage (OTCQX:ACRHF) for a 0.4500 of Canopy (CGC) common share, indicating ~17% premium to Acreage (OTCQX:ACRHF) shares.

The formation of Canopy USA will accelerate its entry into the world's largest and fastest-growing cannabis market, CGC said, adding that its market opportunity in the U.S. is expected to exceed $50B by 2026.

In conjunction with the buyout offer, Acreage (OTCQX:ACRHF) announced an amendment to its $150M credit facility with lenders AFC Gamma and Viridescent Realty Trust. The deal will allow the company to access $25M immediately.

The latest acquisition in the cannabis space is expected to drive interest in other U.S. MSOs and Canadian LPs today.

Selected MSOs: MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR)

Canadian Licensed Producers: Tilray (TLRY), Cronos (CRON), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Sundial Growers (SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (OGI), HEXO Corp (HEXO)

In March, Canadian LPs gained in reaction to an announcement by Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to acquire the rival TerraFarma, in a cash and stock deal.