7 stocks to watch for Tuesday: UPS, General Motors, Coca-Cola and more

Stocks look poised for a breather at the start of Tuesday's trading, with the futures pointing to a mild decline at the open. A slide would halt the upswing the market has seen lately. Looking at individual names, here are some stocks to watch for Tuesday:

UPS ( NYSE: UPS mixed Q3 earnings report, rising by about 4%. The package delivery giant's profit beat expectations, while its revenue came up short. The top-line figure rose 4% to $24.2B. In addition, UPS reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

General Motors (GM) also climbed on earnings news. The auto maker easily breezed by expectations with its profit figure. Revenue soared 56% to $41.9B, but that total missed estimates by $160M. The stock jumped 5% in premarket action.

Coca-Cola (KO) represented another earnings-inspired gainer in premarket trading. Shares of the soft drink maker climbed 3% after the firm beat expectations with its Q3 earnings and revenue. The top-line figure rose 10% from last year, with a 16% expansion in organic sales.

A disappointing quarterly report sparked selling in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). The company missed projections on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue fell nearly 6% to $5.65B. Hurt by the news, CLF retreated more than 6% before the opening bell.

The earnings flood continues after the closing bell. Microsoft (MSFT) is among the big names set to report, with Wedbush saying the software maker will likely show continued PC weakness, while revealing strength in the cloud.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) will also announce its quarterly results after the closing bell. Analysts expect the Google parent to reveal normalized earnings of $1.26 per share, with revenue of $70.65B.

The list of companies revealing financial figures in the aftermarket period includes Visa (V) as well. The credit card company is predicted to earn $1.86 per share, while the revenue consensus calls for a total of $7.55B.

