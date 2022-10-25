Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is sliding 1.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage of the AI-powered lending platform company at Underperform, due to a challenging environment for funding loans.

The company acts as a marketplace for loans. It pulls together consumer demand for loans, connecting the borrowers with a network of banks and other lenders. But with higher interest rates and inflation, delinquencies are likely to rise, which can limit funding, Dolev said, citing Mizuho's historical analysis.

Upstart's (UPST) stock has plunged 95% from its peak, due to a funding shortfall, he said. "We expect more pain in coming quarters."

"Our scenario analysis suggests that if finding remains challenged, UPST may need to use warehouse/own-balance sheet lending to break even, which may not be well-received by investors," Dolev said.

Note that in August, Upstart (UPST) stock took a leg down after the company said it may use its own balance sheet for transitional funding of loans.

The analyst values Upstart (UPST) at 7x 2024E enterprise value/EBITDA and sets a price target of $17, or 20% lower than its Monday close of $21.26.

Dolev's Underperfrom rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Strong Sell and is more cautious than the average Wall Street rating of Hold.

SA contributor Ahan Vashi takes the bull view on UPST, citing its relative strength.