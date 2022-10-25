Stratasys acquires quality assurance software firm Riven
Oct. 25, 2022 8:17 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Additive manufacturing company Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) has acquired quality assurance software company, Riven.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal covers all intellectual property associated with warp adaptive modeling (WAM) and predictive WAM. Members of the Riven team will join the Stratasys Software business unit.
- Based in Berkeley, California, Riven has been a Stratasys (SSYS) connectivity software partner. Its WAM software is said to quickly inspect, diagnose and automatically correct deviations between CAD files and actual 3D printed parts, thus removing a potentially significant bottleneck in the parts production process that will help Stratasys customers scale adoption of additive manufacturing.
- Riven's cloud-based software solution will now be fully integrated into Stratasys' (SSYS) GrabCAD additive manufacturing platform.
Comments