Equinor automates commercial agreements with smart contracts

Oct. 25, 2022 8:20 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Data Gumbo has announced that Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has implemented Data Gumbo’s smart contract platform to automatically calculate and execute payments for Integrated Drilling and Well Services Day Rates for Johan Sverdrup and Troll assets.
  • Data Gumbo’s smart contract network, GumboNet™, enables the company to automate payments under their existing natural language contract using Industrial Internet of Things data from Equinor and 3rd party logistics systems.
  • It has the potential to take significant workload off the desk of many people at the same time as we remain compliant to our responsibilities.
  • This eliminates 95% of payment delays, invoicing errors, disputes, and complicated reconciliations, significantly reducing the manual actions to produce an approved invoice from 60+ to two or three steps.
  • Equinor continues to expand the automation of their IDWS agreements with a goal of 80%+ total contract coverage by Q4 2022.

