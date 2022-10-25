Aravive to raise $41.5M in direct stock offering

Oct. 25, 2022 8:21 AM ETAravive, Inc. (ARAV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) announced Tuesday a direct stock offering of 45.18 million shares and accompanying warrants in the private placement deal with biotech investors.
  • The units are issued at $0.9199 each with half of warrant exercisable at $0.7949 per share through expiry conditional upon the topline Phase 3 platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) data release.
  • Gross proceeds estimated to be ~$41.5M
  • The Texas-based biotech firm said it will use the net proceeds for funding purposes to get beyond the topline readout of the pivotal Phase 3 trial in PROC, incremental data read outs from the Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell cancer and expanded Phase 1b pancreatic adenocarcinoma studies anticipated in 2023.
  • Closing of the offering is expected on Oct. 27, 2022.
  • Aravive (ARAV) shares are up 14% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Comments

