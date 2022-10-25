First Merchants GAAP EPS of $1.08 misses by $0.01, revenue of $169.93M misses by $2.05M

Oct. 25, 2022 8:22 AM ETFirst Merchants Corporation (FRME)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • First Merchants press release (NASDAQ:FRME): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.08 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $169.93M (+539.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.05M.
  • Total assets equaled $17.7 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $11.7 billion. Total loans increased $2.6 billion during the past twelve months.
  • Total deposits equaled $14.4 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.1 billion over the past twelve months.
  • Net-interest income totaling $140.3 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $11.6 million, or 9 percent, over prior quarter, and an increase of $35.6 million, or 34 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021.

