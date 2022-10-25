Lakeland Financial GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.86, revenue of $62.66M misses by $0.42M

Oct. 25, 2022 8:26 AM ETLakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Lakeland Financial press release (NASDAQ:LKFN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.86.
  • Revenue of $62.66M (+10.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.42M.
  • Average total loans were $4.42 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $61.8 million, or 1%, from $4.35 billion for the third quarter 2021 and $4.43 billion for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $9.8 million, or less than 1%.
  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $340.7 million, or 8%, as of September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.

