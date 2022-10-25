CrowdStrike, EY expand pact to offer cloud security, observability services
Oct. 25, 2022 8:29 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Ernst & Young have announced an expanded relationship to deliver cloud security and observability services globally, powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.
- This collaboration builds on the existing services previously announced including ransomware readiness and resilience, incident response, recovery and remediation, identity assessment, and zero trust capabilities.
- Under the expanded deal, EY will implement CrowdStrike Cloud Security and CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale to help clients secure their cloud workloads and operationalize the data they are generating for increased visibility.
Comments