Activist Blackwells said to start proxy battles at Global Net Lease, Necessity Retail

  • Activist fund Blackwells Capital is said to have started two different proxy fights at Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Necessity Retail (NASDAQ:RTL) and wants the REITS to oust their outside manager.
  • Blackwells has nominated the same two director candidates at the companies and wants the REITs to evaluate possibly selling themselves, according a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. The investor also wants to nominate two more directors at both companies in 2024.
  • Blackwells is trying to get both firms to replace AR Global, the company that owns and operates properties on behalf of others, according to the report. GNL has a market cap of $1.13 billion, while RTL is valued at $837 million.
  • Blackwells is said to be a top five shareholder at GNL and owns about 100 shares of Necessity Retail (RTL), Reuters reported.
  • GNL, Necessity Retail and AR Global did not immediately respond to Reuters email requests for comment.
  • Necessity Retail (RTL) is scheduled to report Q3 results next Wednesday and Global Net Lease (GNL) will report next Thursday.

