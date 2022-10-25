General Motors dazzles analysts with strong quarter ahead of EV launch period

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rallied in early trading on Tuesday after topping Q3 profit estimates and maintaining full-year guidance despite various cost headwinds.

During a CNBC appearance, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker is still seeing strong demand for trucks and noted that inventory levels are in a normalizing trend.

While supply chain disruptions and production constraints are still ongoing, the strong outlook from GM is being sized up favorably on Wall Street.

Bank of America kept a Buy rating on General Motors (GM) with the company continuing to execute well on its Core and Future businesses. Analyst John Murphy called GM one of the best positioned companies in its auto coverage over the long run. "In addition to reiterating its strong guidance, the company continues to focus on its EV expansion from increasing its EV manufacturing footprint to vertically integrating battery cell manufacturing," he noted.

Wedbush Securities characterized the strong EBIT beat by GM and generally in-line top-line as much better than feared by the Street. "With GM set to launch a number of EV models over the next 12 to 18 months, this is a pivotal period ahead for Barra & Co. 3Q earnings was a positive tone set for a big few months ahead for GM," noted analyst Dan Ives. Wedbush also stayed bullish with a Buy rating held on GM. Crucially, the strategic vision is said to be starting to finally play out for the Detroit automaker with clear EV momentum (Hummer, Cadillac LYRIQ, Silverado, Blazer, etc.) into 2023 despite lingering supply chain issues.

Shares of GM gained 2.88% premarket to $36.75 after adding 2.06% on Monday ahead of the report.

Dig through more details on GM's Q3 numbers and outlook