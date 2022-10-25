Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +3.3% pre-market Tuesday after saying Qatar Airways agreed to buy 5M gal/year of sustainable aviation fuel for five years from the company's future commercial operations.

Gevo (GEVO) said delivery of SAF under the deal terms is expected to begin in 2028 at various airports in California.

The agreement is subject to certain conditions, including Gevo (GEVO) developing, financing and constructing one or more production facilities to produce the fuel.

"The agreement with Qatar will further enhance Gevo's global footprint for its sustainable fuel products and also supports Gevo's efforts in pursuit of its stated goal of producing and commercializing a billion gallons of SAF by 2030," the company said.

Gevo (GEVO) is "strongly on track to become a leader in the SAF market," Alberto Abaterusso writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.