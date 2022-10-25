TSA awards Leidos follow-on Hazmat services contract
Oct. 25, 2022 8:36 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has been awarded a follow-on prime contract of ~$55M by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to continue providing hazardous materials (Hazmat) management and disposal services at more than 430 federalized airports.
The contract includes a nine-month base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods.
Work will be performed in airports across the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, and all U.S. territories.
Under the contract, the company will provide regulatory support to ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations associated with the onsite management, transportation, and disposition of hazardous materials and waste.
