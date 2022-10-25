Japanese yen could weaken to 160 against the dollar, charts say

The Japanese yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar (DXY) Tuesday, at just below 149.

"USDJPY spiked to 151.94, which is the 2.0 projection (200%) of the volatile market 22nd September, before hit by heavy selling," Saxo Bank technical analyst Kim Cramer Larsson wrote. "Possible instigated by the Japanese Central Bank, sending the pair down below 146, spiking below the peak from then last time USDJPY got hit by heavy selling resulting in extreme volatility."

"Strong rebound followed and USDJPY is crawling back higher," Larsson said. "RSI is still bullish without divergence suggesting we could see higher levels on USDJPY. However, the spike low at 145.29 should be observed. If USDJPY breaks below it could drop to around 140."

Still, on the monthly chart there is no strong resistance until around 160, he said.

Japanese inflation is staying around an 8-year high.

Also in forex, Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander is adjusting his targets for the pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) given a return to "financial orthodoxy."

But "a weak UK economy, a difficult post-Brexit adjustment and likely Bank of England hesitation to meet market expectations of hikes suggest to us that the GBP will still lag other G10 currencies, even if not by as much as we earlier thought," Englander wrote in a note.

"We now see end-2022 GBP at 1.12 (previously 1.05), end-Q1 2023 at 1.17 (1.02), end-Q2 at 1.20 (1.03), end Q3 at 1.23 (1.06) and end-2023 at 1.23 (1.10)," he said. "We expect the GBP to end 2024 at 1.17 (previously 1.10), reflecting our view that the GBP will weaken as the general election (mandated no later than 25 January 2025) approaches."

"The prospect of a big win may embolden Labour to propose major shifts in tax and spending priorities even if the ability to expand the deficit is curtailed. Our end-2025 and end-2026 forecasts are both similarly adjusted upwards to 1.17 (1.10)."