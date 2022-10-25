Recursion Pharmaceuticals announces $150M private placement

Oct. 25, 2022 8:41 AM ETRecursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Recursion (NASDAQ:RXRX) has entered into a stock purchase agreement for the sale of an aggregate of ~15.3M shares of its common stock in a private placement, led by Kinnevik AB.
  • The price per share of $9.80 reflects an ~7% discount to the volume weighted average share price of Recursion's Class A common stock over the five trading days ended on Oct. 24, 2022.
  • Gross proceeds of the private placement are expected to be ~$150M, led by Kinnevik with a $75M investment, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses payable by Recursion.
  • The Co. intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include strategic investments in advancing of existing clinical and preclinical programs.

