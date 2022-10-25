Beam Global receives multiple orders from New Jersey State Agencies for solar EV charging systems
Oct. 25, 2022 8:44 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced that more agencies in the State of New Jersey have ordered EV ARC sustainable EV charging systems.
- The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) have ordered multiple systems for workplace and public charging.
- Some of the systems were purchased using the General Services Administration (or GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (or MAS) contract.
- “State agencies across the US are stepping up their spending on EV charging infrastructure. New Jersey and 33 other states have purchased Beam Global products. State funds and the $7 billion federal funding for EV charging infrastructure in the Inflation Reduction Act, along with an increased urgency to deploy EV charging ahead of government EV deliveries, have changed the cadence of orders for our products. We believe this is just the beginning of a decades-long growth trend that will continue to drive the adoption of Beam Global products.” said CEO Desmond Wheatley.
