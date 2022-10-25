PulteGroup Q3 earnings drop as net orders fall, cancellations increase

Oct. 25, 2022 8:46 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Pulte Homes To Buy Rival Homemaker Centex Corp.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Q3 earnings declined as demand for its homes softened with climbing mortgage rates. Net orders during the quarter fell and its cancellation rate jumped to 24% from 15% in the prior quarter.

Due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, the homebuilder is reassessing pending transactions. As a result of the ongoing review, Pulte (PHM) terminated a number of pending land transactions and wrote off $24M of deposits and related expenses.

Q3 EPS of $2.69, trailing the $2.75 consensus estimate, fell from $2.73 in Q2 and increased from $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue of $3.94B, missing the average analyst estimate of $4.16B, rose from $3.92B in the prior quarter and from $3.48B in the year-ago period.

Home sales revenue of $3.84B increased from $3.81B in the prior quarter from $3.32B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net new orders fell to $2.8B rom $3.9B in Q2 and $3.8B in Q3 2021.

Unit backlog of 17,053 homes with a value of $10.6B compares with a Q2's backlog of 19,176 homes with a value of $11.6B.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $350.1M during Q3 edged down from $351.3M in Q2 and increased from $320.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Earlier, PulteGroup (PHM) GAAP EPS of $2.69 misses by $0.06, revenue of $3.94B misses by $210M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.