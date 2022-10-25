Healthier Choices Management announces $5M buyback plan, sees higher revenue

Oct. 25, 2022 8:47 AM ETHealthier Choices Management Corp. (HCMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Healthier Choices Management (OTCPK:HCMC) has started off buyback program on Board's approval to repurchase up to $5 million shares.
  • The company's CEO Jeffrey Holman stated Tuesday that "We believe our shares are currently undervalued and based on the strength of our balance sheet, coupled with our long-term outlook, an opportunity exists to create value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in our key value-driving strategies."
  • "As we cycle these investments and changes, we expect revenues to increase, operating margins to expand, and to generate free cash flow in 2023," added Holman.

