Oct. 25, 2022

  • ESG company Pond Technologies Holdings (OTCQB:PNDHF) has been granted an extension to the deadline for filing required documentation related to a previously announced non-brokered private placement.
  • The deadline has been extended to Nov. 4 from Oct. 24.
  • The TSX Venture Exchange has granted the extension to allow the company to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing of its final tranche.
  • The company had announced on Sep. 6 the launch of a non-brokered private placement of up to 6.7M shares at $0.15 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1M.
