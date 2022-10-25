Pond Technologies to extend non-brokered private placement
Oct. 25, 2022 8:49 AM ETPond Technologies Holdings Inc. (PNDHF), POND:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- ESG company Pond Technologies Holdings (OTCQB:PNDHF) has been granted an extension to the deadline for filing required documentation related to a previously announced non-brokered private placement.
- The deadline has been extended to Nov. 4 from Oct. 24.
- The TSX Venture Exchange has granted the extension to allow the company to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing of its final tranche.
- The company had announced on Sep. 6 the launch of a non-brokered private placement of up to 6.7M shares at $0.15 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1M.
- Source: Press Release
Comments