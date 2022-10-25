OpGen signs agreement with Bioversys for Unyvero platform for rapid diagnostics

Oct. 25, 2022 8:58 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) said on Tuesday it had signed a collaboration agreement with Swiss pharma firm BioVersys AG for the use of its Unyvero platform in BioVersys’ Phase II clinical trial of drug candidate BV100.
  • BV100 is an injectable formulation of rifabutin to treat serious infections caused by Carbapenem Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) in patients with ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and bloodstream infections (BSI).
  • In the trial, Hospitals will use Unyvero HPN for hospitalized pneumonia patients as a rapid diagnostic test.
  • (OPGN) has risen ~2% before the bell.

