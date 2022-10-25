Galaxy Next Generation announces national partnership with Camcor
Oct. 25, 2022 8:55 AM ETGalaxy Next Generation, Inc. (GAXY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) has announced that it has signed a new reseller partnership with Camcor.
- Camcor offers thousands of audio-visual, photographic, digital imaging, and technology solutions, and has grown to become a significant national technology equipment and solution reseller.
- "We are excited to work with the Camcor team as part of our accelerated go-to-market strategy and we look forward to partnering and growing our business together." said Gary LeCroy, CEO of Galaxy.
- Camcor consistently maintains that its associates receive ongoing training and manufacturer support, which allows them to stay updated on the evolving technology in the market.
