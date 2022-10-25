Galaxy Next Generation announces national partnership with Camcor

Oct. 25, 2022 8:55 AM ETGalaxy Next Generation, Inc. (GAXY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) has announced that it has signed a new reseller partnership with Camcor.
  • Camcor offers thousands of audio-visual, photographic, digital imaging, and technology solutions, and has grown to become a significant national technology equipment and solution reseller.
  • "We are excited to work with the Camcor team as part of our accelerated go-to-market strategy and we look forward to partnering and growing our business together." said Gary LeCroy, CEO of Galaxy.
  • Camcor consistently maintains that its associates receive ongoing training and manufacturer support, which allows them to stay updated on the evolving technology in the market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.