Teledyne's unit bags $48.7M contract with US coast guard for long-range imaging systems

Oct. 25, 2022 12:59 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Teledyne FLIR Defense, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has been awarded a $48.7M contract to provide infrared sensors and surveillance systems to the United States Coast Guard.
  • USCG to utilize these surveillance systems when conducting missions, including port and waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue, and enforcing domestic and international fisheries laws.
  • The procured systems will be incorporated into new Coast Guard Cutters and used as sensor upgrades for existing Cutters with legacy technology.
  • The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, is the government contracting and support activity for the program.
  • Press Release

