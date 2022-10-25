Aerojet Rocketdyne jumps 7% on report it's soliciting acquisition offers

Hypersonic missile

estt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) soared 7.2% in premarket trading on a report that it's soliciting offers from potential suitors.
  • Aerojet (AJRD) is working with advisers on an auction process and asked for indications of interest earlier this month, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. Aerojet could still decide not to sell itself it doesn't get an offer it believes is attractive.
  • The Reuters report comes after Dealreporter in August said that the rocket company has had recent discussions with a few strategic buyers about a potential deal.
  • The Dealreporter item highlighted that activist investor Elliott Management, which disclosed a 3.7% stake in AJRD its most recent 13-F filing, is also a large holder of Howmet Aerospace (HWM). A source speculated that a Howmet potential deal with Aerojet may make sense.
  • A potential Aerojet (AJRD) sale comes after FTC filed a lawsuit in late January to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed terminated the deal in February.

