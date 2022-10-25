NVR GAAP EPS of $118.51 misses by $0.15, revenue of $2.74B beats by $170M

  • NVR press release (NYSE:NVR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $118.51 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $2.74B (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
  • New orders in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 15% to 4,421 units, when compared to 5,201 units in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Settlements in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 5% to 5,949 units, compared to 5,683 units in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2022 was $460,500, an increase of 12% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • "Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2022 decreased on a unit basis by 11% to 10,758 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 5% to $5.09 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2021."

