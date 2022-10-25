Creek Road Miners enters merger with Prairie Operating

Oct. 25, 2022 9:20 AM ETCreek Road Miners, Inc. (CRKR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Creek Road Miners (OTCQB:CRKR) and Prairie Operating plan a merger whereby the combined company will be named Prairie Operating and is expected to become publicly listed on the OTCQB under the symbol “PROP.”
  • Company intends to request listing on the NYSE and members of Prairie will receive common stock of Creek Road and restricted performance-based options in the merger.
  • At closing, Ed Kovalik will be appointed CEO, Gary Hanna will become President, and Craig Owen will be CFO.
  • Prairie has also signed a purchase and sale agreement with Exok for the acquisition of 37,030 gross acres of operated undeveloped oil and gas leasehold acreage with an average net revenue interest of 76%, located in Weld County, Colorado for ~$28.2M.
  • The merger is expected to close during Q4 2022.

